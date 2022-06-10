Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,191 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

