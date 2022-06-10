Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 45,451 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Hawkins worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $765.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

About Hawkins (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.