Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,437 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,437 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $237.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $110.49 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

