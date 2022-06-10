Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,778,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 857,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after acquiring an additional 844,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,855,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.