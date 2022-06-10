KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.84

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 191716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

