Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Shares Down 2.2%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. 461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

