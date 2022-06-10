Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,388,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a current ratio of 35.25. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

