KGI Securities Begins Coverage on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,586.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $748.41 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $640.00 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,060.14.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

