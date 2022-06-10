Kimberly Crowley Sells 132 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) SVP Kimberly Crowley sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $10,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AZTA stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.65. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Azenta stock. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

