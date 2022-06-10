King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 22 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $607.90 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $607.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

