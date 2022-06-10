King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 50,262 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 29,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,730,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405 in the last 90 days.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. FIG Partners lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

