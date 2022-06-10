King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $6,500,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.97. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

