King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 89,200 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 89,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $31.25 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,948. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

