King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.40.

NYSE GPC opened at $139.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.