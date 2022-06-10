King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.51 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

