King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $1.70 Million in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Semrush by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Semrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

SEMR stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 2.53. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

