King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 205,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6,727.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $683.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $482.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.33 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

