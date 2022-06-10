King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Primo Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 138,498 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 614,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 159,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.