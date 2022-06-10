King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 619,650 shares worth $35,399,512. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Blackstone stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.59 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.