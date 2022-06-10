King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 393 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,682,000 after buying an additional 320,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,587,000 after buying an additional 227,637 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,755,000 after buying an additional 151,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,641,000 after buying an additional 129,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of AVY opened at $173.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.