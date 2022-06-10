Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,411,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,637. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.