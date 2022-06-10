Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPDW remained flat at $$0.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,859. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Koil Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.80.

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%.

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

