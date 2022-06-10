Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 301,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 337,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

