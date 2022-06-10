Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 301,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 337,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.
About Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN)
