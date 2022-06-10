Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $21.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -99.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

