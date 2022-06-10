Kryptomon (KMON) Market Cap Achieves $2.91 Million

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $113,266.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00339632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 233.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027494 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00436151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Kryptomon Coin Trading

