KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.64

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $14.85. KT shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 600,998 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. KT’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KT by 187.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in KT by 50.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

