KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.64

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $14.85. KT shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 600,998 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. KT’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KT by 187.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in KT by 50.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.
KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
