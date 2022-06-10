Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

