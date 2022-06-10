Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lowered by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.45.

LRCX stock opened at $493.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.08. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

