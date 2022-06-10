Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $100.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $67.13 on Monday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,569.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $843,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $3,116,686 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Lantheus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

