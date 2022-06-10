Lead Wallet Price Reaches $0.0005 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $254,909.82 and approximately $22,867.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00327225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00438574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

