Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.21% and a negative net margin of 29,310.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 277,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 257,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 244,808 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

