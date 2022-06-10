LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on LPL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of LG Display stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 285,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. LG Display has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $10.96.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LG Display (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
