LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LG Display stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 285,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. LG Display has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

