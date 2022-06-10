Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.43.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

