Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,498 shares of company stock worth $167,772. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Limbach by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 1,694.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 9.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

