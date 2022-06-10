Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s declining cash balance is a woe. The stock carries a high leverage ratio. The company must service its debt continuously, or else its creditworthiness could be dented. Investors should remain cautious regarding its cash flow generating abilities. Also, new variants of COVID might cause a spike in claims, which can affect the company’s margins. Shares of Lincoln National have underperformed the industry in a year. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings being revised south by 3.2% in the past 30 days. However, numerous product introductions and enhancements of the existing products will drive revenues at Lincoln National. Changes made to emphasize the sale of products without long-term guarantees are expected to improve the profitability of its Life Insurance segment.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LNC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. Lincoln National has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,083,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113,356 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

