LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Position Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of LivaNova worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $67.63 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

