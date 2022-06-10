Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,169,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 11,213,522 shares.The stock last traded at $2.11 and had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.56) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $3,447,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

