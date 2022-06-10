loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $6.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Martell bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,571.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $810.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21. loanDepot has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.94.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.