loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $6.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,772,543 shares in the company, valued at $19,098,571.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 730,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,227. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $810.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

