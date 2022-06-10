Lobstex (LOBS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Lobstex has a market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.