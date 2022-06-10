LOCGame 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $185,741.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $185,741.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 178.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028560 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00434481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

