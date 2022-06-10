Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Logan Ridge Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 100.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at $815,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

