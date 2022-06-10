Loki Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,270.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,675.73 or 0.05725013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00196301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00577007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00601175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00069128 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004135 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

