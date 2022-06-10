Lua Swap Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

