Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $424.26.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $10.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.60. 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,833. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $17,727,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 676.0% during the first quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

