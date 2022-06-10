Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $300.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $424.26.

Shares of LULU opened at $302.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.22 and a 200 day moving average of $346.06. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,409,447,000 after buying an additional 106,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

