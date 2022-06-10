LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.83

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 2862271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

