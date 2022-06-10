MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Shares Up 4.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.57. 57,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 418,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15.

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

