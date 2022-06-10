MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Shares Up 4.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.57. 57,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 418,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
