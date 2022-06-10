Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.31 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,423 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,983. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.