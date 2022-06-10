Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

MRNS opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

